CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Tops $0.0973 on Top Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $8,487.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00085448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01142399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,001,421 coins and its circulating supply is 46,550,735 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

