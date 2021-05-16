ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 569,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.