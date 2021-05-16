Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,657 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $271.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.98. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.35 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

