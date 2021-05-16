Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

