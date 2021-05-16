Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

