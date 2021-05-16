Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Calix worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Calix by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Calix by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 762,707 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after buying an additional 262,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

