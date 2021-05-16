Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $234.04 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

