Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 409,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

