Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,267 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

