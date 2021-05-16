Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,740.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,794.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,950.91. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

