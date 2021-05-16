Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,809 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David Loasby boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 15,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 261,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

