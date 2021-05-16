Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.97 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

