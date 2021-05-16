Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $298,914.28 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.65 or 0.00758267 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

