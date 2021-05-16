Chi Gastoken Tops 1-Day Volume of $450,144.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $450,144.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00007612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

