Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,950,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CD opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

