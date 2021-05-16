Chonk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $250,189.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Chonk has a market cap of $6.34 million and $250,189.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chonk has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $162.59 or 0.00359327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.13 or 0.01131784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00062807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00114762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

