Chrono.tech Achieves Market Cap of $8.41 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $8.41 million and $67,568.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00026874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

