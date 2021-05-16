Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

CHD opened at $88.55 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

