Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $263.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.26. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

