Cipher Price Reaches $0.0018 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Cipher has a market cap of $137,542.95 and $75,817.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cipher has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00106351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00811646 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

