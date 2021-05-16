Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,789,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

