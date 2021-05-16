Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

