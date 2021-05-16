CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in CIT Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.