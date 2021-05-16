Citadel (CTL) Trading Down 46.4% Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $79,598.22 and $24.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

