Civic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36.67 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Civic has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $291.97 million and $36.67 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.01139941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

