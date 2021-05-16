Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $170,917.24

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Civitas has a total market cap of $170,917.24 and $279.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003666 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,076,703 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

