Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.55% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CLW opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $497.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.