Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $2.45 on Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $23,331.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.