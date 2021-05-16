CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 23% Lower This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $20,556.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00056274 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,643,521 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

