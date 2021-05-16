Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 195.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.