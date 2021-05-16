CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

