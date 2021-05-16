Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $258.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

