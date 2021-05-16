CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 4% Higher This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $603,635.08 and $16.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

