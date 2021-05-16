Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Colfax by 6.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Colfax by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 410,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Colfax by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 138,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Colfax stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

