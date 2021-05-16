Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

