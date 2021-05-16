Colin Boyd Johnston Sells 7,480 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

TSE AIF traded down C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$56.06. 135,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.18. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.89.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.25.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.