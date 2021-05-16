Collective (CO2) Price Reaches $2.44 on Major Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005376 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $375,951.97 and approximately $243.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00114217 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 154,337 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

