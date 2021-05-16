Color Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,056.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,165.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,114.50 or 0.02467595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.00649816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

