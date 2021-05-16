Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,931 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $44.00 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

