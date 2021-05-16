Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Columbia Property Trust worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

