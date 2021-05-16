Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Columbia Sportswear worth $93,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM opened at $105.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

