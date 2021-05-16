Comerica Bank Acquires 1,764 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average is $208.12.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

