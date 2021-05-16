Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 176,685 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

