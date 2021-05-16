Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

