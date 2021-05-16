Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.