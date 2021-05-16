Comerica Bank Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $213,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.