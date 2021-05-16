Comerica Bank Has $3.07 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

