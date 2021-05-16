Comerica Bank Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

