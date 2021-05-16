Comerica Bank Has $3.12 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $231.10 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

