Comerica Bank Has $3.14 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

